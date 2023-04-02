The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, who went 0-for-5 last time in action, battle Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the White Sox.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Alex Bregman At The Plate (2022)

  • Bregman hit .259 with 38 doubles, 23 home runs and 88 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play last season, he ranked 63rd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
  • Bregman got a hit 110 times last year in 168 games (65.5%), including 40 multi-hit games (23.8%).
  • Including the 168 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 25 of them (14.9%), leaving the ballpark in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bregman picked up an RBI in 63 of 168 games last year (37.5%), with two or more RBIz in 28 of those games (16.7%).
  • He scored a run in 74 of his 168 games a season ago (44.0%), with more than one run scored 21 times (12.5%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
79 GP 76
.305 AVG .215
.414 OBP .320
.558 SLG .355
36 XBH 25
16 HR 7
53 RBI 40
38/48 K/BB 39/40
0 SB 1
Home Away
86 GP 82
63 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (57.3%)
23 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (20.7%)
43 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (37.8%)
19 (22.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.3%)
35 (40.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (34.1%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox gave up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
  • Clevinger will start for the White Sox, his first this season.
  • The 32-year-old right-hander started and threw zero innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 22 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Last season he finished with a 4.33 ERA and a 1.198 WHIP over his 23 games, compiling a 7-7 record.
