The Dallas Stars (41-20-14) bring a three-game road winning streak into a matchup with the Colorado Avalanche (44-24-6) on Saturday, April 1 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX.

Stars vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-150) Stars (+130) 6

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won nine, or 45.0%, of the 20 games they have played while the underdog this season.

This season Dallas has won three of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this outing implies a 43.5% chance of victory for the Stars.

Dallas has played 37 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

Stars vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 241 (15th) Goals 257 (7th) 202 (4th) Goals Allowed 204 (8th) 59 (5th) Power Play Goals 54 (12th) 46 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 38 (3rd)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has gone over the total in six of its last 10 contests.

The Stars have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this game's total of 6.

In the last 10 games, the Stars and their opponents averaged 1.3 more goals than their season game score average of 8.9 goals.

The Stars have scored the seventh-most goals (257 goals, 3.4 per game) in the league.

The Stars' 204 total goals conceded (2.7 per game) are the eighth-fewest in the NHL.

They have a +53 goal differential, which is third-best in the league.

