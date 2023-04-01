The Colorado Avalanche (44-24-6) will host the Dallas Stars (41-20-14) -- who've won three straight away from home -- on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Check out the Avalanche-Stars game on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Stars vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/4/2023 Stars Avalanche 7-3 DAL 11/26/2022 Avalanche Stars 4-1 COL 11/21/2022 Stars Avalanche 3-2 (F/SO) COL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have one of the best defenses in the league, conceding 204 total goals (2.7 per game), eighth in the NHL.

The Stars are seventh in the NHL in scoring (257 goals, 3.4 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Stars have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Defensively, the Stars have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 35 goals during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 75 42 53 95 61 58 0% Jamie Benn 75 32 40 72 44 50 59.8% Joe Pavelski 75 23 46 69 50 28 53.6% Roope Hintz 67 34 35 69 36 24 51.8% Miro Heiskanen 72 11 54 65 55 43 -

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have given up 202 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Avalanche rank 15th in the league with 241 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Avalanche have gone 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that span.

Avalanche Key Players