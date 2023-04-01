After going 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Lucas Giolito) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate (2022)

Tucker hit .257 with 28 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 63 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked 66th, his on-base percentage ranked 53rd, and he was 22nd in the league in slugging.

Tucker got a hit 107 times last year in 163 games (65.6%), including 34 multi-hit games (20.9%).

He homered in 30 of 163 games in 2022 (18.4%), including 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker picked up an RBI in 61 of 163 games last season (37.4%), including 32 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (19.6%). He had three or more RBIs in 14 games.

He scored in 63 of 163 games last season, with multiple runs in 11 of those games.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 78 GP 71 .251 AVG .264 .315 OBP .354 .436 SLG .520 26 XBH 33 12 HR 18 46 RBI 61 45/25 K/BB 50/38 11 SB 13 Home Away 85 GP 78 52 (61.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 55 (70.5%) 18 (21.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (20.5%) 34 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (37.2%) 14 (16.5%) Games w/1+ HR 16 (20.5%) 28 (32.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (42.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)