Hideki Matsuyama will compete at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas for the 2023 Valero Texas Open, taking place from March 30 - April 2.

Looking to place a wager on Matsuyama at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Hideki Matsuyama Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Matsuyama has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in three of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Matsuyama has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Matsuyama has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five events, and as high as the top five in one.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

Matsuyama has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 27 -6 279 0 15 3 4 $4.5M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Matsuyama placed 30th in his only finish.

Matsuyama has one made cut in his past two appearances at this tournament.

Matsuyama did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will play at 7,438 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,294.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has had an average tournament score of -2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) checks in at 7,438 yards, 64 yards longer than the average course Matsuyama has played in the past year (7,374 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Matsuyama's Last Time Out

Matsuyama was in the 91st percentile on par 3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship placed him in the 50th percentile.

Matsuyama shot better than 98% of the competitors at THE PLAYERS Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.67.

Matsuyama carded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Matsuyama recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.7).

Matsuyama carded more birdies or better (seven) than the tournament average of 5.1 on the 40 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship.

At that last competition, Matsuyama's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 7.1).

Matsuyama finished THE PLAYERS Championship with a birdie or better on 11 of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 5.1.

The field at THE PLAYERS Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Matsuyama finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Matsuyama Odds to Win: +2500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.