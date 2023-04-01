On Saturday, David Hensley (on the back of going 2-for-3 with an RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

David Hensley At The Plate (2022)

  • Hensley hit .345 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
  • Hensley got a hit eight times last season in 20 games (40.0%), including three multi-hit games (15.0%).
  • Logging a trip to the plate in 20 games last season, he hit one homer.
  • In two of 20 games last year, Hensley drove in a run, and he picked up multiple RBIs both times.
  • In five of 20 games last year (25.0%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
8 GP 5
.313 AVG .385
.389 OBP .500
.688 SLG .462
3 XBH 1
1 HR 0
3 RBI 2
2/2 K/BB 4/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 8
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The White Sox pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox surrendered the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
  • Giolito starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.
  • The 28-year-old righty started and threw seven innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Minnesota Twins.
  • Over his 30 appearances last season he finished with a 4.90 ERA and a 1.435 WHIP, putting together an 11-9 record.
