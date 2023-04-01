The New Orleans Pelicans, CJ McCollum included, match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

McCollum, in his last time out, had 23 points in a 107-88 win over the Nuggets.

With prop bets available for McCollum, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 20.9 18.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.3 3.9 Assists 5.5 5.9 6.0 PRA 30.5 31.1 28.5 PR 25.5 25.2 22.5 3PM 2.5 2.9 3.1



CJ McCollum Insights vs. the Clippers

McCollum has taken 17.9 shots per game this season and made 7.8 per game, which account for 18.5% and 16.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 7.3 threes per game, or 21.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

McCollum's opponents, the Clippers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 100.9 possessions per game, while his Pelicans rank 16th in possessions per game with 102.3.

On defense, the Clippers have allowed 112.7 points per contest, which is 12th-best in the league.

The Clippers concede 43.2 rebounds per game, ranking 15th in the league.

The Clippers allow 24.9 assists per contest, 11th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Clippers have allowed 12.2 makes per contest, 13th in the league.

CJ McCollum vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/25/2023 35 21 8 8 3 1 2 10/30/2022 32 22 5 3 4 0 1

