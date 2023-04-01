Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros (1-1) continue their 2023 campaign with an early-season contest against Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox (1-1) at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, April 1. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +110 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Astros vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Jose Urquidy - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Lucas Giolito - CHW (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Astros vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Astros were favored 149 times and won 103, or 69.1%, of those games.

Last season, the Astros won 88 of their 125 games, or 70.4%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

Houston has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros averaged 1.4 homers per home game last season (116 total at home).

Houston averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game while slugging .448 at home.

The White Sox were chosen as underdogs in 54 games last year and walked away with the win 24 times (44.4%) in those games.

Last season, the White Sox came away with a win 15 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Chicago averaged 0.9 homers per game when playing away from home last season (72 total in road outings).

The White Sox averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game while slugging .391 away from home.

Astros vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Bregman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) José Abreu - 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+165) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +600 1st 1st Win AL West -184 - 1st

