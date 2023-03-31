The Dallas Stars (40-20-14) visit the Arizona Coyotes (27-35-13), who have lost five straight, on Friday, March 31 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSW.

Stars vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-240) Coyotes (+200) 6

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 60.8% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (31-20).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -240 or shorter, Dallas has a 9-3 record (winning 75.0% of its games).

The Stars have a 70.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Dallas' games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 36 times.

Stars vs. Coyotes Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 252 (9th) Goals 208 (27th) 202 (5th) Goals Allowed 258 (23rd) 53 (12th) Power Play Goals 42 (22nd) 37 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (32nd)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas went over in six of its last 10 games.

The Stars and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In the last 10 games, the Stars have scored 2.9 more goals per game than their season average.

The Stars' 252 goals this season make them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Stars are ranked fifth in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 202 total goals (2.7 per game).

The team's goal differential is third-best in the league at +50.

