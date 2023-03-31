The Virginia Tech Hokies (31-4) and LSU Lady Tigers (32-2) play in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament on Friday with a spot in the championship game on the line. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM (airing on ESPN).

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

LSU vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Lady Tigers put up an average of 81.8 points per game, 24.7 more points than the 57.1 the Hokies give up.

When it scores more than 57.1 points, LSU is 27-1.

Virginia Tech has a 24-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.8 points.

The Hokies record 72.4 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 56.7 the Lady Tigers give up.

Virginia Tech has a 24-2 record when putting up more than 56.7 points.

When LSU gives up fewer than 72.4 points, it is 24-0.

The Hokies shoot 45.2% from the field, 9.8% higher than the Lady Tigers allow defensively.

The Lady Tigers' 46.1 shooting percentage from the field is eight higher than the Hokies have given up.

LSU Schedule