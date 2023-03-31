David Hensley plays his first game of the season when the Houston Astros face off against the Chicago White Sox and Lance Lynn at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

David Hensley At The Plate (2022)

  • Hensley hit .345 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
  • In 40.0% of his 20 games last season, Hensley got a hit. He also had three multi-hit games in 2022.
  • Appearing in 20 games last season, he hit one homer.
  • In two of 20 games last season, Hensley drove in a run, and he picked up multiple RBIs both times.
  • He scored a run in five of 20 games last year (25.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
8 GP 5
.313 AVG .385
.389 OBP .500
.688 SLG .462
3 XBH 1
1 HR 0
3 RBI 2
2/2 K/BB 4/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 8
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The White Sox pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combined to allow 166 home runs (1.0 per game), the ninth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Lynn makes his first start of the season for the White Sox.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 35-year-old right-hander, started and went seven innings against the San Diego Padres.
  • Last season he put together an 8-7 record, a 3.99 ERA and a 1.134 WHIP over his 21 games.
