The Houston Astros (0-1) will look to Yordan Alvarez for a spark when they host Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox (1-0) in an early-season matchup at Minute Maid Park on Friday, March 31. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the White Sox (+120). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Astros vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Lance Lynn - CHW (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Astros vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Astros were favored 149 times and won 103, or 69.1%, of those games.

Last season, the Astros won 76 of their 108 games, or 70.4%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

Houston has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros hit 116 homers at home last season (1.4 per game).

Houston averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game while slugging .448 in home contests.

The White Sox won in 24, or 44.4%, of the 54 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last season, the White Sox came away with a win 11 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Chicago averaged 0.9 homers per game when playing away from home last season (72 total in road contests).

The White Sox slugged .391 with 2.8 extra-base hits per game away from home.

Astros vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+140) Martín Maldonado 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+325) Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+360)

Astros Futures Odds

