The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez battle Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park, March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate (2022)

  • Alvarez had 144 hits with a .416 OBP.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action last season, he ranked seventh in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
  • In 97 of 148 games last season (65.5%) Alvarez got at least one hit, and in 43 of those contests (29.1%) he picked up two or more.
  • He homered in 23.0% of his games last season (148 in all), leaving the ballpark in 6.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Alvarez drove in a run in 71 of 148 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 26 of them. He drove in three or more runs in 10 games.
  • He scored a run in 48.6% of his 148 games last year, with two or more runs in 17.6% of those games (26).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 63
.296 AVG .318
.401 OBP .432
.624 SLG .600
41 XBH 27
20 HR 17
47 RBI 50
59/43 K/BB 47/44
0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The White Sox pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
  • The White Sox surrendered the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
  • Cease makes his first start of the season for the White Sox.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 27-year-old right-hander, started and went five innings against the San Diego Padres.
  • Last season he ranked second in ERA (2.20), 20th in WHIP (1.109), and fourth in K/9 (11.1) among qualified pitchers in MLB.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.