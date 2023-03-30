Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. White Sox - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez battle Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park, March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate (2022)
- Alvarez had 144 hits with a .416 OBP.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action last season, he ranked seventh in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- In 97 of 148 games last season (65.5%) Alvarez got at least one hit, and in 43 of those contests (29.1%) he picked up two or more.
- He homered in 23.0% of his games last season (148 in all), leaving the ballpark in 6.6% of his plate appearances.
- Alvarez drove in a run in 71 of 148 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 26 of them. He drove in three or more runs in 10 games.
- He scored a run in 48.6% of his 148 games last year, with two or more runs in 17.6% of those games (26).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|63
|.296
|AVG
|.318
|.401
|OBP
|.432
|.624
|SLG
|.600
|41
|XBH
|27
|20
|HR
|17
|47
|RBI
|50
|59/43
|K/BB
|47/44
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The White Sox pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- The White Sox surrendered the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- Cease makes his first start of the season for the White Sox.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 27-year-old right-hander, started and went five innings against the San Diego Padres.
- Last season he ranked second in ERA (2.20), 20th in WHIP (1.109), and fourth in K/9 (11.1) among qualified pitchers in MLB.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.