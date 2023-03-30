Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros open the season against Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate (2022)

Dubon hit .214 with nine doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Dubon had a hit 42 times last year in 110 games (38.2%), including eight multi-hit games (7.3%).

He homered in five of 110 games in 2022 (4.5%), including 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 16.4% of his 110 games a year ago, Dubon drove in a run (18 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (4.5%), and three or more RBIs in one game.

In 22.7% of his games last season (25 of 110), he scored at least one run, and in four (3.6%) he scored two or more runs.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 44 GP 41 .227 AVG .198 .266 OBP .235 .379 SLG .234 10 XBH 4 5 HR 0 18 RBI 6 18/8 K/BB 12/5 0 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)