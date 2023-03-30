The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker battle Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park, March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate (2022)

  • Tucker hit .257 with 28 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 63 walks.
  • He ranked 66th in batting average, 53rd in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB last season.
  • Tucker had a base hit in 107 out of 163 games last season (65.6%), with more than one hit in 34 of them (20.9%).
  • He hit a home run in 18.4% of his games in 2022 (30 of 163), including 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Tucker picked up an RBI in 37.4% of his games last year (61 of 163), with two or more RBIs in 32 of those games (19.6%). He had three or more RBIs in 14 games.
  • He touched home plate in 38.7% of his 163 games last year, with two or more runs in 6.7% of those games (11).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
78 GP 71
.251 AVG .264
.315 OBP .354
.436 SLG .520
26 XBH 33
12 HR 18
46 RBI 61
45/25 K/BB 50/38
11 SB 13

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
  • White Sox pitchers combined to surrender 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Cease starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 27-year-old righty, started and went five innings against the San Diego Padres.
  • He ranked second in ERA (2.20), 20th in WHIP (1.109), and fourth in K/9 (11.1) among qualified pitchers in MLB play last year.
