The Dallas Stars (39-20-14) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (24-43-6), who have fallen in five in a row, on Tuesday, March 28 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW.

Stars vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-280) Blackhawks (+235) 5.5

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have been favored on the moneyline 50 times this season, and have gone 30-20 in those games.

Dallas has a record of 6-2 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -280 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.7% in this contest.

In 36 games this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.

Stars vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 248 (10th) Goals 177 (32nd) 201 (6th) Goals Allowed 260 (25th) 52 (12th) Power Play Goals 34 (28th) 37 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 50 (21st)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas hit the over in seven of its last 10 contests.

The average amount of goals in the Stars' past 10 games is 0.9 more than the over/under of 5.5 set for this game.

During their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 2.8 higher than their season-long average.

The Stars score the 10th-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 248 this season.

The Stars have given up the sixth-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 201 (2.8 per game).

The team's goal differential is fifth-best in the league at +47.

