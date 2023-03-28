Naji Marshall and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Marshall put up eight points and four assists in his last game, which ended in a 124-90 win against the Trail Blazers.

In this article we will break down Marshall's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Naji Marshall Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.5 9.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 3.9 Assists -- 2.5 2.9 PRA -- 15.7 16.3 PR 11.5 13.2 13.4 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.8



Naji Marshall Insights vs. the Warriors

Marshall has taken 7.7 shots per game this season and made 3.4 per game, which account for 8.2% and 7.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 7.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

Marshall's opponents, the Warriors, have the NBA's fastest tempo with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Pelicans rank 14th in possessions per game with 102.4.

Defensively, the Warriors are ranked 23rd in the league, conceding 117.7 points per game.

On the boards, the Warriors are ranked 17th in the NBA, giving up 43.5 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Warriors are 18th in the league, giving up 25.8 per contest.

The Warriors give up 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 27th-ranked in the league.

Naji Marshall vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 29 14 4 0 2 0 0 11/21/2022 23 6 4 7 0 0 1 11/4/2022 9 0 0 0 0 0 0

