Josh Richardson and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates take on the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Richardson, in his last game, had 10 points in a 124-90 win over the Trail Blazers.

Below we will break down Richardson's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Josh Richardson Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.8 8.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.6 Assists 2.5 2.9 1.7 PRA -- 16.4 12.9 PR 10.5 13.5 11.2 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.9



Josh Richardson Insights vs. the Warriors

Richardson's opponents, the Warriors, have the fastest offensive tempo, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 102.4 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

The Warriors give up 117.7 points per contest, 23rd-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Warriors are 17th in the NBA, conceding 43.5 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 25.8 assists per game, the Warriors are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Warriors allow 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

Josh Richardson vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 21 9 3 5 1 1 1 11/14/2022 25 10 5 3 1 0 1

