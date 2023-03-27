Trey Murphy III and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates will match up versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 131-110 win over the Clippers, Murphy had 32 points and two steals.

In this article, we look at Murphy's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Trey Murphy III Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.8 20.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 4.0 Assists -- 1.4 1.5 PRA 20.5 18.8 25.9 PR 19.5 17.4 24.4 3PM 3.5 2.5 4.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Trey Murphy III's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Trey Murphy III Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, he's put up 10.7% of the Pelicans' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.8 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 21.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Murphy's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.8 possessions per game, while his Pelicans rank 16th in possessions per game with 102.4.

The Trail Blazers allow 116.2 points per contest, 19th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 42.4 rebounds per game, the Trail Blazers are the 11th-ranked squad in the league.

The Trail Blazers are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 26.4 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers are ranked 12th in the league, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Trey Murphy III vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/12/2023 30 41 7 1 9 1 1 3/1/2023 32 9 5 3 3 0 3 11/10/2022 31 16 3 1 3 3 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Murphy or any of his Pelicans teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.