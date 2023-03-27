The Portland Trail Blazers (32-42) are heavy underdogs (-11.5) as they look to stop a six-game home losing streak when they square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (37-37) on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW+ and BSNO. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5.

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
  • TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSNO
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pelicans -11.5 226.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

  • New Orleans' 74 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points 37 times.
  • The average total in New Orleans' games this year is 227, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Pelicans have compiled a 36-38-0 record against the spread.
  • New Orleans has won 23, or 63.9%, of the 36 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • New Orleans has been at least a -550 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 84.6% chance of a victory for the Pelicans.

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Pelicans vs Trail Blazers Total Facts
Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Pelicans 37 50% 114.2 228.3 112.7 228.9 228.9
Trail Blazers 49 66.2% 114.1 228.3 116.2 228.9 229.4

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

  • The Pelicans have gone 6-4 over their past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Pelicans have gone over the total three times.
  • Against the spread, New Orleans has fared better at home, covering 21 times in 37 home games, and 15 times in 37 road games.
  • The Pelicans put up only two fewer points per game (114.2) than the Trail Blazers give up (116.2).
  • New Orleans has a 23-8 record against the spread and a 24-7 record overall when scoring more than 116.2 points.

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Pelicans and Trail Blazers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pelicans 36-38 1-0 36-38
Trail Blazers 35-39 1-2 37-37

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Pelicans Trail Blazers
114.2
Points Scored (PG)
 114.1
15
NBA Rank (PPG)
 16
23-8
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 24-10
24-7
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 25-9
112.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.2
11
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 19
30-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 20-10
30-12
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 20-10

