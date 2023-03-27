Naji Marshall and the New Orleans Pelicans match up versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, a 131-110 win against the Clippers, Marshall had eight points.

Below, we look at Marshall's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Naji Marshall Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.5 9.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 3.6 Assists 2.5 2.5 2.8 PRA -- 15.7 15.8 PR 11.5 13.2 13 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.8



Naji Marshall Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Marshall is responsible for taking 8.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.7 per game.

He's made 0.9 threes per game, or 8.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Pelicans rank 16th in possessions per game with 102.4. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.8 possessions per contest.

The Trail Blazers are the 19th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 116.2 points per game.

The Trail Blazers allow 42.4 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Trail Blazers have conceded 26.4 per game, 28th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers are ranked 12th in the NBA, conceding 12.2 makes per contest.

Naji Marshall vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/12/2023 28 4 3 5 0 0 0 3/1/2023 27 9 4 1 0 0 0 11/10/2022 6 3 1 0 1 0 0

