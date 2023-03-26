Texas vs. Miami (FL): Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Elite Eight
The No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) are 4.5-point underdogs in their NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup with the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) on Sunday at T-Mobile Center, airing on CBS beginning at 5:05 PM, with the winner advancing to the Final Four from the Midwest Region bracket. The point total is 149.5 for the matchup.
Texas vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
- Time: 5:05 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Texas
|-4.5
|149.5
Texas vs Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats
- The Longhorns are 18-16-0 against the spread this season.
- Texas has a record of 14-1, a 93.3% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Longhorns.
- Miami (FL) has gone 17-11-0 ATS this season.
- The Hurricanes have a win-loss record of 4-1 with odds of +155 or worse this year.
- Miami (FL) has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Texas vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 149.5
|% of Games Over 149.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Texas
|13
|38.2%
|77.9
|157.3
|67.3
|139
|142.1
|Miami (FL)
|16
|51.6%
|79.4
|157.3
|71.7
|139
|147
Additional Texas vs Miami (FL) Insights & Trends
- Texas has an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Longhorns have gone over the total three times.
- Miami (FL) has gone 8-2 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-3 record against the spread in that span.
- The Hurricanes have gone over the total in five of their last 10 outings.
- The 77.9 points per game the Longhorns record are 6.2 more points than the Hurricanes give up (71.7).
- Texas has a 10-12 record against the spread and a 19-5 record overall when putting up more than 71.7 points.
- The Hurricanes' 79.4 points per game are 12.1 more points than the 67.3 the Longhorns give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 67.3 points, Miami (FL) is 13-8 against the spread and 21-5 overall.
Texas vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Texas
|18-16-0
|9-10
|16-18-0
|Miami (FL)
|17-11-0
|3-0
|14-17-0
Texas vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits
|Texas
|Miami (FL)
|17-1
|Home Record
|16-1
|4-6
|Away Record
|7-4
|9-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-2-0
|84.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.4
|69.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.2
|9-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|2-9-0
