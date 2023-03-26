The No. 3 seed LSU Lady Tigers (31-2) take on the No. 9 seed Miami Hurricanes (22-12) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Sunday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, airing on ESPN beginning at 7:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

TV: ESPN

LSU vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

The Hurricanes' 70.4 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 57.2 the Lady Tigers give up to opponents.

Miami (FL) has put together a 17-8 record in games it scores more than 57.2 points.

LSU is 23-0 when it allows fewer than 70.4 points.

The 82.7 points per game the Lady Tigers record are 18.8 more points than the Hurricanes give up (63.9).

LSU is 26-1 when scoring more than 63.9 points.

Miami (FL) is 18-9 when allowing fewer than 82.7 points.

The Lady Tigers are making 46.5% of their shots from the field, 3.7% higher than the Hurricanes allow to opponents (42.8%).

The Hurricanes make 41.6% of their shots from the field, 6% higher than the Lady Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

