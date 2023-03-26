Sunday's game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has the LSU Lady Tigers (31-2) matching up with the Miami Hurricanes (22-12) at 7:00 PM ET (on March 26). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 75-62 victory as our model heavily favors LSU.

The Lady Tigers enter this game following a 66-63 victory against Utah on Friday.

LSU vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

LSU vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 75, Miami (FL) 62

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers registered their best win of the season on March 24, when they defeated the Utah Utes, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 66-63.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Tigers are 8-2 (.800%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

LSU has nine wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.

The Lady Tigers have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in the country.

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

66-63 over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on March 24

76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30

69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 21) on February 16

66-42 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 19

83-66 over Georgia (No. 32) on March 3

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on March 20, the Hurricanes picked up their signature win of the season, a 70-68 road victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Hurricanes are 7-9 (.438%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories, but also tied for the 40th-most defeats.

Miami (FL) has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (five).

Based on the RPI, the Lady Tigers have seven wins over Quadrant 3 teams, the most in the nation.

Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins

70-68 on the road over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 20

77-66 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 8

70-65 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 24

62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on January 5

86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 29) on February 9

LSU Performance Insights

The Lady Tigers' +841 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 25.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.7 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while allowing 57.2 per outing (26th in college basketball).

LSU is posting 77.3 points per game this year in conference action, which is 5.4 fewer points per game than its overall average (82.7).

Offensively, the Lady Tigers have played better in home games this year, averaging 85.9 points per game, compared to 77.2 per game away from home.

LSU allows 52.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 63.2 in road games.

The Lady Tigers' offense has been much worse over their last 10 games, scoring 73.4 points a contest compared to the 82.7 they've averaged this season.

Miami (FL) Performance Insights