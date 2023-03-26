LSU vs. Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has the LSU Lady Tigers (31-2) matching up with the Miami Hurricanes (22-12) at 7:00 PM ET (on March 26). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 75-62 victory as our model heavily favors LSU.
The Lady Tigers enter this game following a 66-63 victory against Utah on Friday.
LSU vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
LSU vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 75, Miami (FL) 62
LSU Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers registered their best win of the season on March 24, when they defeated the Utah Utes, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 66-63.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Tigers are 8-2 (.800%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.
- LSU has nine wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.
- The Lady Tigers have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in the country.
LSU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-63 over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on March 24
- 76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30
- 69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 21) on February 16
- 66-42 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 19
- 83-66 over Georgia (No. 32) on March 3
Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on March 20, the Hurricanes picked up their signature win of the season, a 70-68 road victory.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Hurricanes are 7-9 (.438%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories, but also tied for the 40th-most defeats.
- Miami (FL) has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (five).
- Based on the RPI, the Lady Tigers have seven wins over Quadrant 3 teams, the most in the nation.
Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-68 on the road over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 20
- 77-66 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 8
- 70-65 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 24
- 62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on January 5
- 86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 29) on February 9
LSU Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers' +841 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 25.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.7 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while allowing 57.2 per outing (26th in college basketball).
- LSU is posting 77.3 points per game this year in conference action, which is 5.4 fewer points per game than its overall average (82.7).
- Offensively, the Lady Tigers have played better in home games this year, averaging 85.9 points per game, compared to 77.2 per game away from home.
- LSU allows 52.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 63.2 in road games.
- The Lady Tigers' offense has been much worse over their last 10 games, scoring 73.4 points a contest compared to the 82.7 they've averaged this season.
Miami (FL) Performance Insights
- The Hurricanes have a +222 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 70.4 points per game, 79th in college basketball, and are allowing 63.9 per contest to rank 171st in college basketball.
- Miami (FL) has averaged 3.1 fewer points in ACC play (67.3) than overall (70.4).
- The Hurricanes are putting up more points at home (74.8 per game) than away (65.9).
- At home, Miami (FL) allows 60.6 points per game. On the road, it concedes 68.3.
- The Hurricanes are averaging 63.7 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 6.7 fewer points than their average for the season (70.4).
