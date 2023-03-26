LSU vs. Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Sunday's contest at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has the LSU Lady Tigers (31-2) taking on the Miami Hurricanes (22-12) at 7:00 PM ET (on March 26). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 75-62 win as our model heavily favors LSU.
In their last matchup on Friday, the Lady Tigers claimed a 66-63 win over Utah.
LSU vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
LSU vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 75, Miami (FL) 62
LSU Schedule Analysis
- On March 24, the Lady Tigers captured their best win of the season, a 66-63 victory over the Utah Utes, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Lady Tigers have eight wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the country.
- LSU has nine wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the country.
- The Lady Tigers have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (seven).
LSU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-63 over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on March 24
- 76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30
- 69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 21) on February 16
- 66-42 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 19
- 83-66 over Georgia (No. 32) on March 3
Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis
- The Hurricanes' best victory this season came against the Indiana Hoosiers, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 2). The Hurricanes took home the 70-68 win on the road on March 20.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Hurricanes are 7-9 (.438%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins, but also tied for the 40th-most defeats.
- Miami (FL) has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (five).
Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-68 on the road over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 20
- 77-66 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 8
- 70-65 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 24
- 62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on January 5
- 86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 29) on February 9
LSU Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers are outscoring opponents by 25.5 points per game with a +841 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.7 points per game (fifth in college basketball) and allow 57.2 per outing (26th in college basketball).
- With 77.3 points per game in SEC matchups, LSU is putting up 5.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (82.7 PPG).
- The Lady Tigers are averaging 85.9 points per game this year in home games, which is 8.7 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (77.2).
- In home games, LSU is allowing 10.4 fewer points per game (52.8) than when playing on the road (63.2).
- On offense, the Lady Tigers have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 73.4 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 82.7 they've racked up over the course of this year.
Miami (FL) Performance Insights
- The Hurricanes have a +222 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 70.4 points per game, 79th in college basketball, and are giving up 63.9 per outing to rank 171st in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Miami (FL) has averaged 67.3 points per game in ACC action, and 70.4 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Hurricanes are scoring 8.9 more points per game at home (74.8) than on the road (65.9).
- Miami (FL) allows 60.6 points per game at home, and 68.3 away.
- Over their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are compiling 63.7 points per contest, compared to their season average of 70.4.
