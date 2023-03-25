As part of today's March Madness action, No. 4 UCLA and No. 1 South Carolina go head to head in one of the day's four Sweet 16 contests. For additional info on game times and details on how to watch upcoming Women's NCAA Tournament games, keep reading.

Sweet 16 Odds and How to Watch

No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. No. 2 Maryland Terrapins

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

Bon Secours Wellness Arena Location: Greenville, South Carolina

How to Watch Notre Dame vs Maryland

No. 4 UCLA Bruins vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Bon Secours Wellness Arena Location: Greenville, South Carolina

How to Watch UCLA vs South Carolina

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 2 UConn Huskies

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena Location: Seattle, Washington

How to Watch Ohio State vs UConn

No. 4 Tennessee Lady Volunteers vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech Hokies

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena Location: Seattle, Washington

How to Watch Tennessee vs Virginia Tech