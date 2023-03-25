Saturday's 10:30 PM ET matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers (39-35) and the New Orleans Pelicans (36-37) at Crypto.com Arena features the Pelicans' CJ McCollum as a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on BSNO and BSSC.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Clippers

Game Day: Saturday, March 25

Saturday, March 25 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Pelicans' Last Game

The Pelicans won their previous game versus the Hornets, 115-96, on Thursday. Brandon Ingram starred with 30 points, and also had 11 boards and 10 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 30 11 10 1 0 1 Jonas Valančiūnas 20 19 3 1 0 0 CJ McCollum 20 2 3 1 0 3

Pelicans Players to Watch

Jonas Valanciunas tops the Pelicans in rebounding (9.9 per game), and produces 14.3 points and 1.7 assists. He also posts 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Trey Murphy III gets the Pelicans 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Ingram gets the Pelicans 23.7 points, 5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Pelicans receive 9.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Naji Marshall.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM CJ McCollum 20.7 5.1 5.9 0.8 0.3 3 Brandon Ingram 19.4 3.9 5.4 0.4 0.3 1 Trey Murphy III 18.7 4 1.6 1.3 0.8 3.9 Jonas Valančiūnas 13.5 10.1 1.8 0.2 1.1 0.4 Herbert Jones 10.2 4.3 3.4 1.8 0.3 0.9

