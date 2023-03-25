The New Orleans Pelicans (36-37) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Clippers (39-35) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena as 4.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET on BSNO and BSSC. The point total is 223.5 for the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: BSNO and BSSC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -4.5 223.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 223.5 points in 45 of 73 games this season.

New Orleans' average game total this season has been 226.8, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New Orleans' ATS record is 35-38-0 this season.

The Pelicans have come away with 13 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, New Orleans has won one of its 10 games, or 10%, when it is the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.

New Orleans has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Clippers vs Pelicans Total Facts Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clippers 33 44.6% 112.9 226.9 112.3 225.1 224.3 Pelicans 45 61.6% 114.0 226.9 112.8 225.1 229.0

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

New Orleans has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Pelicans have hit the over twice.

New Orleans has been better against the spread at home (21-16-0) than on the road (14-22-0) this year.

The Pelicans' 114.0 points per game are only 1.7 more points than the 112.3 the Clippers allow.

When it scores more than 112.3 points, New Orleans is 30-12 against the spread and 32-10 overall.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Clippers and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clippers 37-37 16-16 33-41 Pelicans 35-38 3-12 35-38

Pelicans vs. Clippers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Clippers Pelicans 112.9 Points Scored (PG) 114.0 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 25-9 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 30-12 28-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 32-10 112.3 Points Allowed (PG) 112.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 27-15 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 29-9 28-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 29-9

