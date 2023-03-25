Herbert Jones will take the court for the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, versus the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jones, in his most recent game (March 23 win against the Hornets) posted two points.

In this piece we'll dive into Jones' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.5 10.2 Rebounds 3.5 4 4.3 Assists 2.5 2.4 3.4 PRA -- 15.9 17.9 PR 12.5 13.5 14.5 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.9



Herbert Jones Insights vs. the Clippers

Jones has taken 7.6 shots per game this season and made 3.5 per game, which account for 6.8% and 6.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 5.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

Jones' Pelicans average 102.4 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 100.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Clippers have given up 112.3 points per game, which is eighth-best in the league.

On the boards, the Clippers are ranked 15th in the NBA, conceding 43.2 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Clippers have allowed 24.7 per contest, ninth in the NBA.

Allowing 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Clippers are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA.

Herbert Jones vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/3/2022 32 13 8 2 1 2 1 1/13/2022 32 14 6 3 2 0 3 11/29/2021 34 16 4 1 0 1 2 11/19/2021 27 0 3 1 0 1 1

