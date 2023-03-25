Pelicans vs. Clippers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (36-37) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (39-35) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET on BSNO and BSSC.
Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSC
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Pelicans vs. Clippers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Clippers 115 - Pelicans 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Clippers
- Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 4.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (223.5)
- The Clippers have covered the spread more often than the Pelicans this year, recording an ATS record of 37-37-0, compared to the 34-38-1 mark of the Pels.
- Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 51.6% of the time. That's more often than New Orleans covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (13.3%).
- New Orleans and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 47.9% of the time this season (35 out of 73). That's more often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (33 out of 74).
- The Clippers have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (32-16) this season while the Pelicans have a .351 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-24).
Pelicans Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, New Orleans is 16th in the league offensively (114 points scored per game) and 11th defensively (112.8 points allowed).
- With 25.8 assists per game, the Pelicans are ninth in the league.
- At 10.9 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.6% from downtown, the Pelicans are 23rd and 19th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.
- In 2022-23, New Orleans has taken 34.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 65.2% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 25.9% of New Orleans' buckets have been 3-pointers, and 74.1% have been 2-pointers.
