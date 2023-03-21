Pelicans vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New Orleans Pelicans (34-37) are at home in Southwest Division action against the San Antonio Spurs (19-52) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Pelicans are double-digit favorites by 11.5 points in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The over/under in the matchup is set at 234.5.
Pelicans vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-11.5
|234.5
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans and its opponents have scored more than 234.5 points in 25 of 71 games this season.
- New Orleans has had an average of 227.3 points in its games this season, 7.2 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Pelicans are 33-38-0 against the spread this season.
- New Orleans has entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 21, or 61.8%, of those games.
- New Orleans has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -650.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pelicans have a 86.7% chance to win.
Pelicans vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|25
|35.2%
|113.9
|226.7
|113.4
|235.5
|229.0
|Spurs
|33
|46.5%
|112.8
|226.7
|122.1
|235.5
|232.8
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- The Pelicans are 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their last 10 contests.
- In the Pelicans' past 10 contests, they have gone over the total twice.
- New Orleans owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (19-16-0) than it does in away games (14-22-0).
- The Pelicans average 8.2 fewer points per game (113.9) than the Spurs give up (122.1).
- New Orleans has a 15-1 record against the spread and a 15-1 record overall when putting up more than 122.1 points.
Pelicans vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|33-38
|0-0
|35-36
|Spurs
|30-41
|7-6
|41-30
Pelicans vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Spurs
|113.9
|112.8
|16
|22
|15-1
|20-11
|15-1
|13-18
|113.4
|122.1
|15
|30
|27-9
|12-6
|27-9
|12-6
