The New Orleans Pelicans (34-37) are welcoming in the San Antonio Spurs (19-52) for a contest between Southwest Division rivals at Smoothie King Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. It's the fourth matchup between the clubs this season.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Spurs matchup in this article.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW

BSNO and BSSW Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Pelicans have a +38 scoring differential, putting up 113.9 points per game (16th in the league) and allowing 113.4 (15th in the NBA).

The Spurs have been outscored by 9.3 points per game (posting 112.8 points per game, 22nd in league, while giving up 122.1 per contest, 30th in NBA) and have a -660 scoring differential.

The teams average 226.7 points per game combined, 4.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams give up 235.5 points per game combined, 4.5 more points than the total for this matchup.

New Orleans has put together a 33-37-1 ATS record so far this year.

San Antonio has covered 30 times in 71 games with a spread this season.

Pelicans and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +25000 +10000 +450 Spurs - - +3000

