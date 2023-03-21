Naji Marshall's New Orleans Pelicans face the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game, a 117-107 win versus the Rockets, Marshall put up seven points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Marshall's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Naji Marshall Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 9.5 8.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 4.1 Assists -- 2.5 2.5 PRA -- 15.8 15.5 PR -- 13.3 13 3PM 0.5 1.0 0.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Naji Marshall's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Naji Marshall Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 8.2% of the Pelicans' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.7 per contest.

Marshall is averaging 3.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Pelicans rank 17th in possessions per game with 102.4. His opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 105 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Spurs are ranked last in the league, allowing 122.1 points per game.

Allowing 44.6 rebounds per game, the Spurs are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Spurs are 27th in the league, conceding 26.3 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Spurs have allowed 12.3 makes per game, 17th in the NBA.

Naji Marshall vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/22/2022 25 7 5 2 1 0 0 12/2/2022 20 15 5 1 1 0 2 11/23/2022 24 5 1 5 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Marshall or any of his Pelicans teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.