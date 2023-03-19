Pelicans vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (18-52) host the New Orleans Pelicans (33-37) after winning three home games in a row. The Pelicans are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 227.5.
Pelicans vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: BSNO and SportsNet SW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-4.5
|227.5
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans and its opponents have gone over 227.5 combined points in 34 of 70 games this season.
- New Orleans has had an average of 227.4 points in its games this season, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's total.
- So far this season, the Pelicans have put together a 32-38-0 record against the spread.
- This season, New Orleans has won 20 out of the 33 games, or 60.6%, in which it has been favored.
- New Orleans has a record of 11-4, a 73.3% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Pelicans, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.
Pelicans vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|34
|48.6%
|113.9
|224.3
|113.5
|231.6
|229
|Rockets
|34
|48.6%
|110.4
|224.3
|118.1
|231.6
|229.4
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- The Pelicans have a 3-7 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall in their last 10 games.
- The Pelicans have gone over the total in three of their last 10 outings.
- New Orleans owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (19-16-0) than it does in road games (13-22-0).
- The 113.9 points per game the Pelicans score are just 4.2 fewer points than the Rockets give up (118.1).
- When New Orleans scores more than 118.1 points, it is 19-6 against the spread and 20-5 overall.
Pelicans vs. Rockets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|32-38
|8-10
|35-35
|Rockets
|30-40
|24-32
|34-36
Pelicans vs. Rockets Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Rockets
|113.9
|110.4
|16
|29
|19-6
|16-11
|20-5
|13-14
|113.5
|118.1
|15
|25
|21-8
|17-9
|22-7
|11-15
