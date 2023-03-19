When the Florida Atlantic Owls and Fairleigh Dickinson Knights square off in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Nationwide Arena on Sunday at 7:45 PM ET, Johnell Davis and Demetre Roberts will be two of the most notable players to watch.

How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Arena: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio TV: truTV

Florida Atlantic's Last Game

On Friday, in its most recent game, Florida Atlantic beat Memphis 66-65. With 15 points, Giancarlo Rosado was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giancarlo Rosado 15 3 1 0 0 0 Johnell Davis 12 5 1 0 0 2 Alijah Martin 10 4 1 0 0 1

Fairleigh Dickinson's Last Game

On Friday, in its last game, Fairleigh Dickinson topped Purdue 63-58. With 19 points, Sean Moore was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Sean Moore 19 5 0 1 2 3 Demetre Roberts 12 4 4 1 1 1 Cameron Tweedy 10 6 2 1 0 0

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Davis paces the Owls at 13.5 points per contest, while also putting up 1.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

Vladislav Goldin is tops on the Owls at 6.4 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.4 assists and 10.5 points.

Alijah Martin puts up 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 43.2% from the field and 36.4% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Nicholas Boyd posts a team-best 2.5 assists per game. He is also putting up 8.9 points and 4.1 rebounds, shooting 45.4% from the field and 40.7% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Michael Forrest puts up 8.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

The Knights receive 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Grant Singleton.

Ansley Almonor gives the Knights 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Moore gives the Knights 7.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Joe Munden Jr. is the Knights' top rebounder (4.8 per game), and he averages 10.5 points and 1 assists.

Florida Atlantic Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Johnell Davis 14 4.8 1.7 2 0.1 1.1 Alijah Martin 15.1 5.3 1.5 0.6 0 2.5 Vladislav Goldin 10.3 6.7 0.4 0.3 2 0 Nicholas Boyd 8.3 3.9 2.3 0.4 0 1.6 Bryan Greenlee 7.5 2.9 1.7 0.7 0 1.7

Fairleigh Dickinson Top Performers (Last 10 Games)