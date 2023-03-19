NCAA Tournament action on March 19 includes eight Second Round contests, with No. 5 Saint Mary's (CA) vs. No. 4 UConn being one of the day's best matchups. Keep reading for more info on betting odds, game times, and details on how to watch today's March Madness games.

Second Round Odds and How to Watch

No. 11 Pittsburgh Panthers vs. No. 3 Xavier Musketeers

  • Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
  • Venue: Greensboro Coliseum
  • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs Xavier

Pittsburgh vs Xavier Odds

No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats

  • Game Time: 2:40 PM ET
  • Venue: Greensboro Coliseum
  • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

How to Watch Kentucky vs Kansas State

Kentucky vs Kansas State Odds

  • Favorite: Kentucky (-2.5)
  • Total: 144.5
  • Kentucky Moneyline: -160
  • Kansas State Moneyline: +135

No. 7 Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles

  • Game Time: 5:15 PM ET
  • Venue: Nationwide Arena
  • Location: Columbus, Ohio

How to Watch Michigan State vs Marquette

Michigan State vs Marquette Odds

  • Favorite: Marquette (-2.5)
  • Total: 140.5
  • Marquette Moneyline: -145
  • Michigan State Moneyline: +120

No. 5 Saint Mary's Gaels vs. No. 4 UConn Huskies

  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Venue: MVP Arena
  • Location: Albany, New York

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs UConn

  • TV: TNT

Saint Mary's (CA) vs UConn Odds

  • Favorite: UConn (-3.5)
  • Total: 127.5
  • UConn Moneyline: -190
  • Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline: +155

No. 6 Creighton Bluejays vs. No. 3 Baylor Bears

  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena
  • Location: Denver, Colorado

How to Watch Creighton vs Baylor

  • TV: TBS

Creighton vs Baylor Odds

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Venue: Nationwide Arena
  • Location: Columbus, Ohio

How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs Florida Atlantic

  • TV: truTV

No. 5 Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers

  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Venue: MVP Arena
  • Location: Albany, New York

How to Watch Miami vs Indiana

  • TV: TNT

Miami vs Indiana Odds

No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs vs. No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs

  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena
  • Location: Denver, Colorado

How to Watch TCU vs Gonzaga

  • TV: TBS

TCU vs Gonzaga Odds

