Saturday's contest between the Washington State Cougars (23-10) and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (32-3) at The William B. Finneran Pavilion is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-65, with Washington State coming out on top. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on March 18.

Their last time out, the Cougars won on Sunday 65-61 against UCLA.

Washington State vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Washington State vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington State 67, FGCU 66

Washington State Schedule Analysis

The Cougars' best win of the season came in a 66-58 victory against the No. 8 Utah Utes on March 2.

The Cougars have 10 Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the sixth-most in the country. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 45th-most.

Washington State has five wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 31st-most in Division 1.

Washington State 2022-23 Best Wins

66-58 over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on March 2

65-61 over UCLA (No. 17/AP Poll) on March 5

62-55 on the road over UCLA (No. 17/AP Poll) on February 23

61-49 over Colorado (No. 20/AP Poll) on March 3

61-41 at home over South Dakota State (No. 24) on November 28

FGCU Schedule Analysis

The Eagles' signature win of the season came against the Liberty Lady Flames, a top 100 team (No. 94), according to our computer rankings. The Eagles claimed the 84-60 home win on March 11.

FGCU has 15 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.

FGCU 2022-23 Best Wins

84-60 at home over Liberty (No. 94) on March 11

70-53 at home over Liberty (No. 94) on January 2

69-63 on the road over Kentucky (No. 98) on December 18

68-60 over San Diego (No. 122) on November 20

65-45 on the road over Hawaii (No. 131) on November 18

Washington State Performance Insights

The Cougars are outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game with a +206 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.2 points per game (135th in college basketball) and give up 60.9 per outing (84th in college basketball).

Washington State is putting up 63.0 points per game this year in conference games, which is 4.2 fewer points per game than its season average (67.2).

In home games, the Cougars are averaging 0.8 fewer points per game (67.0) than they are on the road (67.8).

Defensively, Washington State has been better at home this season, surrendering 58.1 points per game, compared to 64.8 in away games.

The Cougars have been scoring 63.8 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 67.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

FGCU Performance Insights