The Calgary Flames (31-24-14) will host the Dallas Stars (37-19-13) on Saturday, with the Flames coming off a victory and the Stars off a loss.

You can watch to see the match unfold as the Stars attempt to knock off the Flames.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Stars vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/6/2023 Stars Flames 5-4 CGY 1/14/2023 Stars Flames 6-5 CGY

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 186 total goals (2.7 per game), sixth in the league.

The Stars' 234 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them eighth in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Stars have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.6 goals-per-game average (46 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 69 39 46 85 53 52 0% Jamie Benn 69 29 36 65 36 46 59.8% Roope Hintz 61 32 30 62 32 21 51.6% Joe Pavelski 69 18 43 61 44 28 53.1% Miro Heiskanen 66 10 47 57 49 43 -

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames rank 13th in goals against, allowing 207 total goals (three per game) in league play.

The Flames rank 18th in the league with 214 goals scored (3.1 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Flames have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Flames have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that stretch.

Flames Key Players