How to Watch the Stanford vs. Sacred Heart Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 1-seed Stanford Cardinal (28-5) play against the No. 16 seed Sacred Heart Pioneers (19-13) on Friday at Maples Pavilion. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM.
Stanford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- TV: ESPN
Stanford vs. Sacred Heart Scoring Comparison
- The Pioneers' 62.7 points per game are only 4.1 more points than the 58.6 the Cardinal allow.
- When it scores more than 58.6 points, Sacred Heart is 14-5.
- Stanford has a 19-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.7 points.
- The 76.5 points per game the Cardinal score are 18.2 more points than the Pioneers allow (58.3).
- Stanford has a 26-3 record when scoring more than 58.3 points.
- Sacred Heart has a 15-11 record when giving up fewer than 76.5 points.
- The Cardinal shoot 45.7% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Pioneers concede defensively.
- The Pioneers' 36.2 shooting percentage from the field is 3.2 higher than the Cardinal have conceded.
Stanford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Utah
|L 84-78
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|3/2/2023
|Oregon
|W 76-65
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|3/3/2023
|UCLA
|L 69-65
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|3/17/2023
|Sacred Heart
|-
|Maples Pavilion
Sacred Heart Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Merrimack
|W 68-61
|William H. Pitt Center
|3/12/2023
|@ Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 72-60
|Rothman Center
|3/15/2023
|Southern
|W 57-47
|Maples Pavilion
|3/17/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
