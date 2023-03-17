The No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes (26-6) and the No. 15 SE Louisiana Lions (21-9) battle on Friday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup tips off at 4:00 PM.

SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: ESPN

SE Louisiana vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

The Lions score 8.6 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Hawkeyes allow their opponents to score (71.3).

SE Louisiana is 7-0 when it scores more than 71.3 points.

Iowa has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.7 points.

The 87.5 points per game the Hawkeyes average are 33 more points than the Lions give up (54.5).

Iowa is 23-6 when scoring more than 54.5 points.

SE Louisiana is 19-8 when giving up fewer than 87.5 points.

The Hawkeyes are making 50.9% of their shots from the field, 9.9% higher than the Lions allow to opponents (41%).

