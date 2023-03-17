How to Watch Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) are looking to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 8 Memphis Tigers (26-8) on Friday. This 8-9 matchup in the East Region bracket is scheduled for 9:20 PM.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Owls allow to opponents.
- Memphis has a 20-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
- The Owls are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 150th.
- The Tigers record 79.8 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 65.0 the Owls allow.
- When Memphis puts up more than 65.0 points, it is 19-6.
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.0 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (40.2%).
- This season, Florida Atlantic has a 25-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
- The Owls are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 178th.
- The Owls score an average of 78.8 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 71.9 the Tigers give up.
- Florida Atlantic is 25-1 when giving up fewer than 79.8 points.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Memphis is scoring 2.1 fewer points per game (79.9) than it is away from home (82.0).
- In home games, the Tigers are allowing 7.6 fewer points per game (70.7) than in away games (78.3).
- When it comes to total threes made, Memphis has performed worse at home this season, averaging 5.5 three-pointers per game, compared to 6.3 away from home. Meanwhile, it has produced a 34.6% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.9% clip when playing on the road.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Florida Atlantic averages 82.1 points per game. Away, it averages 75.9.
- At home the Owls are allowing 64.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than they are on the road (67.5).
- Florida Atlantic knocks down more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than on the road (9.9). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than on the road (38.0%).
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|UCF
|W 81-76
|Dickies Arena
|3/11/2023
|Tulane
|W 94-54
|Dickies Arena
|3/12/2023
|Houston
|W 75-65
|Dickies Arena
|3/17/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Nationwide Arena
Florida Atlantic Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Western Kentucky
|W 75-51
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/10/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|W 68-65
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/11/2023
|UAB
|W 78-56
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/17/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Nationwide Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.