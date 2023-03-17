The No. 14 Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (18-14) are looking to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 3 LSU Lady Tigers (28-2) on Friday. This 3-14 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 5:30 PM.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: ESPN

LSU vs. Hawaii Scoring Comparison

The Rainbow Wahine score an average of 60.6 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 57.7 the Lady Tigers give up.

Hawaii has put together an 11-6 record in games it scores more than 57.7 points.

LSU is 18-0 when it gives up fewer than 60.6 points.

The Lady Tigers record 84.1 points per game, 24.5 more points than the 59.6 the Rainbow Wahine allow.

LSU has a 27-1 record when putting up more than 59.6 points.

Hawaii has a 15-14 record when giving up fewer than 84.1 points.

The Lady Tigers are making 47.2% of their shots from the field, 7.2% higher than the Rainbow Wahine allow to opponents (40%).

The Rainbow Wahine shoot 26.1% from the field, 9.5% lower than the Lady Tigers concede.

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/26/2023 Mississippi State W 74-59 Pete Maravich Assembly Center 3/3/2023 Georgia W 83-66 Bon Secours Wellness Arena 3/4/2023 Tennessee L 69-67 Bon Secours Wellness Arena 3/17/2023 Hawaii - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Hawaii Schedule