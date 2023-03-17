The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (21-12) and the No. 11 seed NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 4:00 PM. The matchup airs on TNT.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Creighton vs. NC State matchup.

Creighton vs. NC State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: TNT

Creighton vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. NC State Betting Trends

Creighton is 14-17-0 ATS this season.

Bluejays games have gone over the point total 13 out of 31 times this season.

NC State has compiled a 16-15-2 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, 17 out of the Wolf Pack's 33 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), Creighton is 14th-best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Bluejays have experienced the 69th-biggest change this season, falling from +2500 at the start to +4000.

Creighton's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

NC State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 The Wolf Pack were +35000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +30000, which is the 58th-biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, NC State has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

