The No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (23-10) will aim to beat the No. 13 seed Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (26-7) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Amway Center. This matchup tips off at 9:40 PM.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Louisiana matchup in this article.

Louisiana vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: CBS

Louisiana vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Louisiana vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

Louisiana has covered 16 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11-point underdogs.

Tennessee is 17-16-0 ATS this season.

A total of 13 out of the Volunteers' 33 games this season have hit the over.

Louisiana Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +150000

+150000 While our computer ranking places Louisiana 103rd in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly better, placing it 53rd.

Louisiana has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

