Louisiana vs. Tennessee: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (23-10) will aim to beat the No. 13 seed Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (26-7) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Amway Center. This matchup tips off at 9:40 PM.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Louisiana matchup in this article.
Louisiana vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Louisiana vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Louisiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-11.5)
|135.5
|-650
|+475
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Tennessee (-11)
|135.5
|-645
|+480
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Tennessee (-11)
|136
|-556
|+400
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Louisiana vs. Tennessee Betting Trends
- Louisiana has covered 16 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11-point underdogs.
- Tennessee is 17-16-0 ATS this season.
- A total of 13 out of the Volunteers' 33 games this season have hit the over.
Louisiana Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +150000
- While our computer ranking places Louisiana 103rd in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly better, placing it 53rd.
- Louisiana has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.