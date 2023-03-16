The No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (23-10) will aim to beat the No. 13 seed Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (26-7) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Amway Center. This matchup tips off at 9:40 PM.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Louisiana matchup in this article.

Louisiana vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
  • Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Louisiana vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Louisiana Moneyline
BetMGM Tennessee (-11.5) 135.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Tennessee (-11) 135.5 -645 +480 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Tennessee (-11) 136 -556 +400 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Louisiana vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

  • Louisiana has covered 16 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11-point underdogs.
  • Tennessee is 17-16-0 ATS this season.
  • A total of 13 out of the Volunteers' 33 games this season have hit the over.

Louisiana Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +150000
  • While our computer ranking places Louisiana 103rd in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly better, placing it 53rd.
  • Louisiana has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

