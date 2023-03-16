Betting on Louisiana-Tennessee couldn't be easier, and could be especially lucrative if you're a new player and your state has legalized online sports betting. Here's how to sign up with BetMGM and take advantage of our special BetMGM bonus -- what are you waiting for?

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Amway Center Line: Tennessee -11.5

Tennessee -11.5 Point Total: 136.5

136.5 Moneyline (To Win): Tennessee -650, Louisiana +475

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today..

Wanting to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is simple. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Wanting to wager on the Ragin' Cajuns and Volunteers matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Ragin' Cajuns (+475), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Ragin' Cajuns bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $57.50 back.

A spread bet, such as betting on the Ragin' Cajuns at +11.5, is a bit more complicated, but it can offer a better payout or better chance to cash in with a win. In this case, the +11.5 means that the Ragin' Cajuns must win, tie, or stop the Volunteers from winning by 12 or more points to "cover the spread." If they don't, the Volunteers would be considered the team that "covered" and would be the correct choice.

Other bets you can make

Searching for a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams at the end of the contest will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set total.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on game props (will Louisiana get to 10 points before Tennessee?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

Not all offers available in all areas and are subject to change. See the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.