Coming off a loss last time out, the Dallas Stars will visit the Buffalo Sabres (who also lost their previous game) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to watch the Stars attempt to defeat the the Sabres on ESPN+, BSSW, and MSG-B.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSG-B
  • Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Stars vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/23/2023 Stars Sabres 3-2 (F/OT) BUF

Stars Stats & Trends

  • The Stars have given up 168 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in league action for the fewest goals against.
  • The Stars' 212 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the league.
  • In the past 10 games, the Stars have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 64 38 42 80 50 48 0%
Roope Hintz 56 30 29 59 30 19 52.1%
Jamie Benn 64 26 31 57 34 39 59.7%
Joe Pavelski 64 15 41 56 42 27 52.5%
Max Domi 62 19 31 50 45 52 53.4%

Sabres Stats & Trends

  • The Sabres have conceded 223 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 24th in the NHL.
  • The Sabres' 232 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them third in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Sabres are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Sabres have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that span.

Sabres Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tage Thompson 63 42 41 83 29 36 43.3%
Jeff Skinner 60 27 36 63 33 27 48.4%
Rasmus Dahlin 59 14 48 62 52 32 -
Alex Tuch 57 28 34 62 23 41 49%
Dylan Cozens 62 25 30 55 15 33 48.9%

