Thursday's game between the UTEP Miners (19-10) and the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (19-11) at Ford Center at The Star should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-64, with UTEP taking home the win. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on March 9.

The Lady Techsters head into this matchup after a 65-60 victory against Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP Score Prediction

Prediction: UTEP 66, Louisiana Tech 65

Louisiana Tech Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Techsters took down the Rice Owls, the No. 83 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 79-74 on January 5, it was their signature victory of the season so far.

Louisiana Tech has five losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

Louisiana Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

79-74 at home over Rice (No. 83) on January 5

70-65 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 123) on February 23

62-57 on the road over UTSA (No. 163) on December 29

71-52 over George Washington (No. 170) on November 27

81-66 at home over North Texas (No. 208) on January 11

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights