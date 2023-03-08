Pelicans vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Dallas Mavericks (34-32) hit the road in Southwest Division action against the New Orleans Pelicans (31-34) on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Mavericks are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5.
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN, BSNO, and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-1.5
|233.5
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans has played 27 games this season that ended with a combined score over 233.5 points.
- New Orleans' games this season have had an average of 227.6 points, 5.9 fewer points than this game's point total.
- New Orleans has a 30-35-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Pelicans have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (31.4%) in those games.
- New Orleans has a record of 9-23, a 28.1% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +100 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies New Orleans has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|27
|40.9%
|114.1
|228.2
|113.2
|226.8
|223.8
|Pelicans
|27
|41.5%
|114.1
|228.2
|113.6
|226.8
|229
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- New Orleans has gone 3-7 over its past 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Pelicans have gone over the total twice.
- This season, New Orleans is 17-14-0 at home against the spread (.548 winning percentage). On the road, it is 13-21-0 ATS (.382).
- The Pelicans score an average of 114.1 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 113.2 the Mavericks allow.
- When it scores more than 113.2 points, New Orleans is 22-11 against the spread and 24-9 overall.
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|24-41
|13-30
|38-28
|Pelicans
|30-35
|14-21
|33-32
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Pelicans
|114.1
|114.1
|16
|16
|17-17
|22-11
|23-11
|24-9
|113.2
|113.6
|14
|16
|16-22
|24-10
|24-14
|24-10
