Tuesday's contest features the Lamar Cardinals (18-11) and the McNeese Cowgirls (12-18) squaring off at The Legacy Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 71-59 win for heavily favored Lamar according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:30 PM ET on March 7.

The Cowgirls took care of business in their most recent matchup 87-82 against New Orleans on Monday.

McNeese vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

McNeese vs. Lamar Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 71, McNeese 59

McNeese Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Cowgirls defeated the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions 75-67 on February 4.

McNeese 2022-23 Best Wins

75-67 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 259) on February 4

69-34 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 264) on January 26

69-54 at home over Houston Christian (No. 298) on January 14

65-60 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 298) on February 23

68-56 at home over New Orleans (No. 315) on March 1

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

McNeese Performance Insights