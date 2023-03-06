Monday's game features the Tulane Green Wave (17-12) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (9-20) matching up at Dickies Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 68-58 win for heavily favored Tulane according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 6.

In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Green Wave suffered a 55-44 loss to Memphis.

Tulane vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Tulane vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 68, Cincinnati 58

Tulane Schedule Analysis

The Green Wave picked up their best win of the season on February 15, when they secured a 52-50 victory over the SMU Mustangs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 80) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Green Wave are 7-3 (.700%) -- tied for the 35th-most victories.

Tulane 2022-23 Best Wins

64-56 at home over East Carolina (No. 90) on February 25

103-100 on the road over Troy (No. 127) on December 7

77-72 at home over Tulsa (No. 135) on January 21

69-67 on the road over Tulsa (No. 135) on February 12

76-53 at home over Wichita State (No. 137) on January 11

Tulane Performance Insights